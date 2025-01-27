Gunther Sends Message To Jey Uso After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Win

Gunther has a simple message for Jey Uso after defeating him at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The World Heavyweight Champion retained his title against Uso on last night’s show, and he posted to Twitter to send a message to his rival on Sunday evening.

Gunther shared a pic of himself chopping Uso with the message:

“3 – 0 stay away now!”

For his part, Uso has set his sights on winning the Royal Rumble.