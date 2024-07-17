GUNTHER Enjoyed Mike Awesome vs. Masato Tanaka From ECW One Night Stand

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), GUNTHER was asked about his favorite match from WWE and noted that he enjoyed Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome from ECW One Night Stand.

He said: “I’m really bad with stuff like that. There’s one match I watched over and over, and it’s not my style, but it entertained the hell out of me. It’s Masato Tanaka against Mike Awesome from the first ECW One Night Stand. What a car crash of a match. I think it’s a little bit of a hidden gem, but that entertained the hell out of me, even though that’s nothing I would ever aspire to do myself. I think just for me personally, for my entertainment, let’s pick that one.“