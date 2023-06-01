– During a recent interview with Mark Andrews for My Love Letter to Wrestling, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed wanting to face Brock Lesnar and their past interaction during the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on interacting with Brock Lesnar during the Royal Rumble: “That moment with Brock was all I needed. I don’t think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people…on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn’t translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away.”

On a potential match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar happening in the UK: “I hope. The thing is, who knows. We had great success as Clash at the Castle, and now coming back with Money in the Bank, I’m hoping this is something that becomes a tradition where they venture out to Europe for the big events. The response is great and we get the chance more often.”