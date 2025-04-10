Gunther Never Saw Himself in WWE Before Joining the Company

– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther discussed joining WWE and how he never expected to wrestle for the company during his career Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On never seeing himself as part of WWE: “I never saw myself there. I always thought, ‘What I [have] to offer is me, and that’s all I got.’ And I’m happy to work on myself and I’m happy to improve on myself, but in the core, it’s always going to be me. And I was never interested in — I don’t know — portraying somebody else’s fantasy.”

On Triple H changing his mind and letting him wrestle mostly in Europe as part of NXT UK first: “At the end, it was — okay, you’re a certain age. You’ve got to think about your future and where you can make the most money. I had a lot of trust in Hunter and Hunter’s vision.”

Gunther will defend the belt against Jey Uso next weekend at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.