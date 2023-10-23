GUNTHER Hits New Milestone as WWE Intercontinental Champion

GUNTHER is already the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental champion in history, but now he has added another milestone to that reign. The leader of Imperium has hit 500 days as champion. He won the belt on June 10, 2022 from Ricochet on an episode of Smackdown. He’s had seventeen defenses on WWE TV, with his most recent being Bronson Reed last Monday. The champion took to Twitter to mark the occasion: