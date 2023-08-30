wrestling / News
GUNTHER Has No Interest In WWE NXT Return
August 30, 2023
In an interview with Haus of Wrestling, GUNTHER said that he currently has no interest in a return to WWE NXT, as he’s focused on moving forward. GUNTHER is the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and is a week and a half from breaking the record. He will likely do so if he beats Chad Gable on Monday’s RAW.
He said: “I don’t think right now, I think I move forward. I’ve spent my time in NXT, and one day, I think, it will be nice to return and do a match again. But as of right now, my focus is elsewhere. I’m on the run of a lifetime right now, and I can’t really divert my focus to other things.“
