Gunther Has Accepted Not Facing Brock Lesnar Yet and Intends To “See What Happens Next Year”

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther explained his Royal Rumble encounter with Brock Lesnar and why he’s content to let their eventual face-to-face sit on the back burner for the moment (via Fightful). Gunther has been angling for a match with Lesnar but is satisfied to wait for the right time. You can find a highlight from Gunther below and watch the full interview as well.

On the progress of his rivalry with Lesnar: “I’m hoping for that match but to be honest, I think it’s better that it’s not happening now. I think that moment we had in the Royal Rumble was at least everything I needed out of it right now. On the internet, they always see things pop up, but often they don’t translate in real life, but just the reaction we got for that moment we had there was like a real live confirmation for me that, ‘Okay, people, they want to see this.’ I got my stuff to do now, he does what he does, and then let’s see what happens next year.”