Gunther Says He’s Not Opposed To Comedy Matches If Done Right

Gunther takes his wrestling very seriously, but he says that he isn’t opposed to comedy wrestling if it’s done properly. The Imperium leader spoke with Sam Roberts for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On comedy wrestling: “It’s how you use the things you do. That’s the most important thing. I think a lot of wrestlers think about it too much as like, ‘I got to do this spectacular stuff, or this crazy maneuver to impress everybody,’ like a regular strike won’t get you that reaction or something like that. If you treat it like that from the beginning, and if you don’t present it in a way that it’s as important, it’s never going to be received. Think back, Santino Marella got a hand in a sock over. It was a deadly weapon back then. He just used it like that. So I think that goes with a lot of things in wrestling. If you look at Sami Zayn’s match with the Jackass crew, right? He just used whatever the Jackass crew had to offer. He just treated it as, ‘Okay, that’s their offense.'”

On if he would be open to a comedy match: “I mean, we’ll see what the future brings. I had a few occasions where I did something in my career that was a little bit out of this serious competitive wrestling stuff, and it usually worked really well. If it’s done the right way, there’s a place in time for almost everything in wrestling. Look at DDT in Japan; that promotion is a good example. They have all that goofy stuff happening throughout the show. Then, to finish off the show is a super serious World Championship match, and everybody treats it [properly]. Because it’s just different styles and different forms of entertainment, really.”