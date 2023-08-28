Gunther Not Currently Scheduled For WWE Payback

With WWE’s next PLE coming up in early September, Gunther gave an inconclusive answer about his expectations for the show in a recent conversation with Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat (via Fightful). The wrestler has not been scheduled to appear on the card at WWE Payback, but didn’t categorically deny that he might make an appearance. According to Gunther, “We’ll see. I know as much as you know about that. I know on Monday, Chad Gable is scheduled to wrestle my best man Ludwig Kaiser. That’s going to be very interesting, and we go from there.” You can listen to the complete podcast episode below.