Gunther On His Chemistry With Sheamus, Possible Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match

Gunther has had some brutal and well-loved matches with Sheamus this year, and he weighed in on their chemistry in the ring. Speaking with Steve Fall for Ten Count, the Intercontinental Champion talked about his matches with Sheamus as well as a potential WarGames match against the Bloodline. You can check out some highlights below:

On his matches with Sheamus: “I mean, overall I would say I had good chemistry with most of the opponents I had. But I think yeah, Sheamus was exceptional, I would say. We have very similar Styles and approaches, very physical. I think we’re both not the most, I call it crisp wrestlers when it comes to things looking beautiful and stuff. But I think that’s perfect. To me, wrestling should be a little bit scrappy, I think that’s nice. And I think it Blended in really well. Also, we’re European. Europeans have a little bit of reputation of leaning it in a little bit more.”

On a possible Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match: “Well, it’s the question right? I don’t have to answer. But also in general, if you follow what myself, Gio[vanni] and Ludwig stand for, that’s very much against our principles. Because we’re professional wrestlers from like, old-fashioned professional wrestlers. And for us, the contest should happen as the one-on-one, tag team, maybe a six-man. And all the other all the other stuff is a little bit, not for us.”

