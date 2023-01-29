– As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a record during last night’s men’s Royal Rumble match. Gunther rented at No. 1 and lasted until the end of the match, being the last one eliminated by winner Cody Rhodes. Gunther was in the match for over 71 minutes, breaking the record for the 30-man Rumble. He said the following in a post-match backstage interview on his record-breaking performance:

“How I feel? It was again up to me to step up and take responsibility to restore the honor of our precious sport. The whole way through, they put the biggest obstacles in my way. The whole through, I’ve been there, and at the end, it was an error on my behalf, and I have to blame me for that and nobody else. But like we always do in Imperium, when we fall, we get back up because we are driven by a greater good. Week after week, we drive all the way around the country to represent this sport the way it’s supposed to be. We are Imperium, and to us the mat is sacred!”