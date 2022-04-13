Gunther on How European Wrestling Scene Was Affected by American Wrestling

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman at WrestleMania 38 media row, WWE Superstar Gunther discussed the European wrestling scene. Below are some highlights:

Gunther on the European wrestling scene: “It’s great because Europe has a rich history when it comes to wrestling. It took a while because I would say when the wrestling business was popular in Europe, it kind of died down when American wrestling came on television in Europe. It took a while to pick back up again.”

On European talent being seen everywhere: “But now, yeah, European talent is everywhere. I think the European style is very unique, very exciting, it’s good to see.”