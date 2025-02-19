Gunther Weighs In On Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble Win, WrestleMania Match

Gunther doesn’t mind that Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble; he just wants to be left out of it. Gunther is set to face Uso at WrestleMania 41 after Uso chose the World Heavyweight Champion as his opponent at the PPV, and Gunther spoke with the Daily Mail about the matter. You can see highlights below:

On his match with Uso at WrestleMania: “I’m not interested in wrestling Jey at WrestleMania. I was looking for somebody who is one of the last few remaining guys on the roster that I would say are maybe one step ahead of me, and it would have been nice to be in there with one of them, to bring them down one inch and make a step up.”

On Uso winning the Royal Rumble: “I think the Rumble was packed like never before. With Jey, there was basically the underdog winning in all of this. But also, on the other hand, he’s maybe the most popular guy we have right now, and people would really want to see him succeed. And they’re strapped in to follow him along this whole ride to WrestleMania now. There’s all those dream matches out there. But on the other hand, I think if you have somebody like Jey that has such a movement behind him and such support from the audience, you have got to do something with that. And it just creates a special situation that you cannot make up. This either happens or it doesn’t happen, and when it’s there, you have to do something with it. I think it’s good that it happened. But on the other side, I say stay away from me. I must have wrestled him, I don’t know, 30, 40 times including live events. And I’ve got to give it to him, in general, he’s a very likable guy, easy to talk to, and very warm to other people, always very friendly and very nice. It almost reminds me a little bit when Daniel Bryan had the yes movement going. It’s a special situation right now. And good for him to be in that position right now. I think he deserves that. But like I said, leave me out.”