Gunther Weighs In On John Cena’s Retirement Tour: ‘It’s a Great Way To Do It’

Gunther is happy that John Cena is having the opportunity to go out with his retirement tour. Cena is in the midst of his year-long retirement tour right now that will end in December, and Gunther was asked about it in a interview with The Radio Times). You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Cena’s retirement tour: “It’s great for him that he’s able to do that and say, ‘This is the way I want to finish it and the way I want to go out.’ It’s a great way to do it. If somebody deserves it, then it’s him. It’s good to have him back around. Obviously, I have not interacted with him or seen him much because he’s on SmackDown mostly, but who knows, there’s still a long time left, so maybe there’s a chance to get in there with him before he hangs it up.”

On Cena choosing to devote his year to this final WWE run: “He’s a guy that everyone knows, it’s like what Hogan was in the ’90s. If you know wrestling, you know John Cena. It also shows the love and passion that he has for the business. He doesn’t need to do it, he’s financially got bigger fish to fry with his movies and he’s a made man already, so there’s no pressure for him to do all of that, but he decided to invest a whole year into this. It’s a very classy way for someone like him to go out and have this one year of giving back and do it one more time.”