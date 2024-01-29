Gunther Addresses Possible Transition From Wrestling To Acting

During a recent interview with Fightful, Gunther spoke about a wide range of topics including the possibility of pursuing acting in the future.

The WWE Intercontinental Champion mentioned his willingness to portray a villain in a James Bond film.

“I wouldn’t think I’m a good actor. It would need to be a very specific role. I think that’s what it would need to be. I could be a bodyguard for a Bond villain or be the Bond villain, maybe, work myself up. [laughs].”