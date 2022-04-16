Gunther on Why Now Was the Right Time for Him to Make the Move to the US

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently interviewed Imperium’s Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Fabian Aichner, who discussed relocating to the US. Below are some highlights:

Gunther on making the move to the US: “I waited it out for a while. I really like living in Europe because it’s nice for all Europeans. It has its upsides. Business-wise it was smart not to. My whole career I never did that, just jump for things right away. But it was the right time now to do it.”

Ludwig Kaiser on Florida drivers: “The way people drive in Florida, I gotta say. 100%. The way people drive in Florida is absolutely insane. What I love about driving in America is you can always turn right if there’s a red light, it makes so much sense. Even though people don’t really get it. That’s my biggest pet peeve, right? That’s my biggest pet peeve. Three lanes, I want to go to the right, everybody’s standing on the right lane even though they’re going straight. It’s stuff like that that really messes with me a little bit. But, no, especially Florida, I’m happy to live there. It’s awesome. I love the weather. Whenever I get away from a place with four seasons, I’m very happy. Obviously, we grew up in Hamburg, Germany. That’s north Germany. It’s cold, cloudy and cold again. So, yeah, Orlando’s awesome. America’s awesome. We’re all happy to be here.”

Aichner on enjoying the sunlight in the US: “Yeah, absolutely. I was looking forward to moving to the States since I was five years old after I saw Arnold on TV. To me, sometimes, when I drive around by myself it’s almost like living in a movie a little bit. So I really enjoy it. I can only add to what Marcel said, and Walter as well, we grew up in regions where it tends to get chilly in the winter, so we’re enjoying the sunlight and working on our tan constantly.”