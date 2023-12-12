Gunther Agrees To One More WWE Intercontinental Title Match With The Miz

Gunther is willing to give The Miz one more chance to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, agreeing to the bout on Raw. Monday’s show saw Miz confront Gunther backstage and demand a rematch of their Survivor Series match, where Gunther retained his championship.

The Imperium leader agreed to the match on one condition: if Miz loses, he can’t challenge for the title again as long as Gunther is champion.

No word as of yet on when the title match will take place.