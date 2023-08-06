– Gunther remained the Intercontinental Champion at WWE SummerSlam. Facing former champion Drew McIntyre, Gunther retained the title in a hard-fought victory. Gunther won the match after hitting McIntyre with a Powerbomb.

The Imperium leader is now the third-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, holding the title for 420 days. If he holds onto the title for another six days, he will surpass Pedro Morales’ record as the second-longest reigning champion ever at 425 days.

The Honky Tonk Man still holds the record for the longest reign ever with the title at 454 days. Gunther is just about five weeks away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

Clips and images from the Intercontinental Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE SummerSlam coverage here.