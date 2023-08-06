wrestling / News
Gunther Overcomes Drew McIntyre, Retains Title Again at WWE SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
– Gunther remained the Intercontinental Champion at WWE SummerSlam. Facing former champion Drew McIntyre, Gunther retained the title in a hard-fought victory. Gunther won the match after hitting McIntyre with a Powerbomb.
The Imperium leader is now the third-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, holding the title for 420 days. If he holds onto the title for another six days, he will surpass Pedro Morales’ record as the second-longest reigning champion ever at 425 days.
The Honky Tonk Man still holds the record for the longest reign ever with the title at 454 days. Gunther is just about five weeks away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.
Clips and images from the Intercontinental Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE SummerSlam coverage here.
WHO YA GOT?#ICTitle #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/iNsf52q15b
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 6, 2023
With the #ICTitle on the line at #SummerSlam, @DMcIntyreWWE & @Gunther_AUT look to batter each other! pic.twitter.com/Ef04Enzxav
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
A relentless @DMcIntyreWWE is determined to recapture the #ICTitle from @Gunther_AUT at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/r2jwqMDfjN
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
THIS IS AWE-SOME!!! 👏👏 👏👏👏@DMcIntyreWWE & @Gunther_AUT are destroying each other in Detroit at #SummerSlam with the #ICTitle on the line! pic.twitter.com/HWtPTBEKi4
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞!@Gunther_AUT 🏆#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/1yPOOek9mK
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 6, 2023
Drew and Gunther doing the business as expected 😤#SummerSlampic.twitter.com/C3y1CeKYts
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 6, 2023
The #ICTitle remains firmly in the grasp of "The Ring General" @Gunther_AUT following an incredible encounter with @DMcIntyreWWE at #SummerSlam.#AndStill pic.twitter.com/x2pnrcTsLK
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023
