GUNTHER Weighs In On Possible Match With Bron Breakker At Wrestlemania

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), GUNTHER spoke about a possible match with Bron Breakker at Wrestlemania 40 and said he’s open to the challenge. At this time, GUNTHER does not have a match announced for the event.

He said: “I mean, good on him. I would have done the same. First of all, it was his big first appearance on the main roster, and as he should, he made the most out of it. He went in there with all this energy and all the power he has, and I think just athletically, he’s somebody that’s superior over a lot of the guys on the main roster. But that was the Royal Rumble, he was in there for a few minutes. It’s gonna show if he can uphold it in a one-on-one situation. If I would face him at WrestleMania, I would be confident because my advantage towards him is an almost 20-year career, and he’s still very young and inexperienced at that. I think he has all the potential in the world. If he’s the one for WrestleMania, I’m here to take on the challenge, and I think it’s gonna be a very exciting match.“