Gunther Cites “Potential” For NXT Europe And Is Open To Getting Involved

In an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Gunther says he’s willing to to work with NXT Europe when it launches in 2023 (via Fightful). The wrestler has experienced a successful record thus far, taking the NXT UK Championship as WALTER prior to joining SmackDown, where he holds the title of WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“I think it’s still so fresh that there aren’t really concrete plans or anything. But I’m definitely up to being involved somehow. I think it’d a great progression from NXT UK. I think there’s a lot of potential in NXT Europe so I hope we can do our part in that,” he said when asked if he had been approached about getting involved with next year’s launch of the new promotion.

You can watch the full interview below.