GUNTHER Praises Sheamus, Calls Him A ‘Great Opponent’

In an interview with Fightful, GUNTHER spoke about his match with Sheamus at Clash at the Castle last year, calling him a ‘great opponent.’

He said: “The thing is, I guess to some degree, but everything happens so fast that it’s very hard to actually sit back sometimes and enjoy or reflect on what happened and stuff like that. Overall, it was great. I think Clash at the Castle was good for me because it was the first big pay-per-view match for me, or PLE as we say now. I could just showcase myself, showcase to the audience what I do. I think the style of match I put on is nothing they have really seen on that scale before. I think that’s why it stood out and why it was special, and Sheamus was a great opponent. He doesn’t stop, so you really gotta put a lot of effort into keeping the guy down.”