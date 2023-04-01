Gunther Predicts He Will Headline WrestleMania 40

– Speaking to BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani ahead of WrestleMania 39, Intercontinental Champion Gunther predicted he’d be headlining WrestleMania 40 next year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on his prediction for where he will be wrestling at WrestleMania 40: “The main event. That’s the prediction. That’s something we shall see. I don’t plan on losing [the WWE Intercontinental Title], and I want to make it the most important thing there is. I leave [the selection of a dream opponent] up to everybody else to make their wish.”

On who he will face at the event: “Obviously, in this company, there are so many great guys that I would really like to get in the ring with, but whatever the challenge is, I’m going to take it head-on and make the most out of it. So, everything will come around in the end. You get in the ring with everybody if you’re here long enough, so I take it as it comes.”

Gunther defends his title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match on Sunday, April 2 at WrestleMania 39: Night 2.