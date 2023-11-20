Gunther Cites His Personal Pride in the Work He’s Done for the Intercontinental Title

As the current record holder for the longest possession of the WWE Intercontinental Champion title, Gunther offered his perspective on his unique championship tenure while speaking with Under The Ring recently (via Wrestling Inc). Gunther explained that he feels the title’s resurgence in status is largely due to his investment of effort and commitment to his defenses of the belt. You can find a few highlights on the subject and listen to the full podcast below.

On the rise of the Intercontinental Championship’s prestige: “I think the work and the performances I put into my reign is what makes my reign special. I think that basically sums it up. I think it’s one of the most prestigious titles, obviously, that lost a lot of steam in the last [few] years. On the one hand, it’s obviously on the management to decide how prominent that title should be featured, but on the other hand, it’s also on the champion to put in the performances that forces management to present that title prominently.”

On his contributions to the title’s standing: “I’m very proud of the work I’ve put into it so far. I’m still in the middle of it, even though a lot of records have been broken on the way. I would say the status that it has right now and what makes it special is because I’m the champion and I put the work in right now.”