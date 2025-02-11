– As previously reported, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship was made official for WrestleMania 41 last night on Raw. Gunther isn’t happy about this development believing Uso to not be at his level. Later, Gunther shared a video on social media, declaring that he will give Jey Uso “10 weeks of hell” heading into WrestleMania. He stated the following:

“What you all just saw out there was the savage attempt of Jey Uso to ruin my legacy because I’m forced to step into the ring with him at WrestleMania. He calls himself main event. In reality, he’s mid-card. he’s a clown. Here’s there for the amusement of everyone out there. I promise one thing now. Jey made the grievious mistake of his career. He should’ve thought about his family, about the reputation of his family. He should’ve thought about the disappointment that he’s going to deliver to all those degenerate fans out there. And I promise you one thing Jey. From now on until WrestleMania, it will be hell. 10 weeks of hell.”

The World Heavyweight Title match goes down at WrestleMania 41. The two-day premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.