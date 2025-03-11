– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther plans to deliver a “mercy killing of the Jey Uso experiment” at WrestleMania 41. Speaking to Jackie Redmond in a WWE digital exclusive video, The Ring General addressed the “resiliency” of Jey Uso. Below are some highlights:

Gunther on Jey Uso’s resiliency: “Resiliency? The only one resilient here is me, because I uphold the highest standard for myself and the World Heavyweight Championship. But here we are, Jey Uso, we are going to have the match of your lifetime, not mine. I’ve beaten stronger, I’ve beaten better, and I’ve especially beaten you for three times in a row. So what do you do? Instead of showing me a little bit of respect, instead of proving to me that you’re actually worth my time, you just keep doing the same old crap. Running around promoting that stupid four letter catchphrase, having a little bit of fun with everybody out there just to cover up your lack of in ring ability.”

On his plans for the next 40 days before WrestleMania: “Fun? Are you having fun, Jey? I promised you ten weeks of hell. I’m having fun every week when I beat your ass, I’m having fun every week when I choke you out, I’m having fun. 40 days till WrestleMania, I’m gonna hurt you, I’m gonna make you suffer, I’m gonna do everything in my power to give you a reason not to show up at WrestleMania. But we just learned you’re resilient. So when you walk into Las Vegas, it’s not gonna be the highlight of a sad 20 year play the second fiddle career, it’s gonna be the mercy killing of the Jey Uso experiment. Four letters, one word, hell.”

Gunther faces Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.