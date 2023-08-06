Gunther Comments On Randy Orton Comparison, Talks Unorthodox Ring Style

Gunther recently earned a comparison to Randy Orton in terms of his deliberate movements in the ring, which was something he appreciated hearing. The WWE Intercontinental Champion, who retained his title against Drew McIntyre last night at SummerSlam, appeared on Busted Open Radio and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being compared to Randy Orton in the sense that everything they do is important in the ring: “Thank you for that comparison. I think Randy’s one of the best ever, so it’s very charming.”

On using an unorthodox ring style: “If you think back like Santino Marella got a hand in his sock over. It was a deadly weapon back then. If you look at Sami Zayn’s match with the Jackass crew, he just used whatever the Jackass crew had to offer. He just treated it as like, ‘Okay, that’s their offense.'”