Gunther Reaches 400 Days as WWE Intercontinental Champion

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has reached another milestone in his title run. He has no held the title for a landmark 400 days. He won the title in June 2022, beating Ricochet to win the belt (h/t Fightful).

He is now the third-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the title’s history, behind only The Honky Tonk Man and Macho Man Randy Savage. Honky Tonk Man has the longest title reign at 454 days.