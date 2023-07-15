wrestling / News

Gunther Reaches 400 Days as WWE Intercontinental Champion

July 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Night of Champions - Gunther Retains Image Credit: BT Sport, WWE

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has reached another milestone in his title run. He has no held the title for a landmark 400 days. He won the title in June 2022, beating Ricochet to win the belt (h/t Fightful).

He is now the third-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the title’s history, behind only The Honky Tonk Man and Macho Man Randy Savage. Honky Tonk Man has the longest title reign at 454 days.

