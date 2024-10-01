Gunther Reacts to Ilja Dragunov’s Injury: ‘Weak Things Break’

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL injury during a recent WWE live event. It’s expected to keep him out of action for a number of months. Gunther has since commented on the announcement of Ilja Dragunov suffering the injury via social media.

Gunther wrote on Ilja Dragunov, “Weak things break.” Dragunov suffered the injury during a match against Gunther on September 28.

Gunther is currently scheduled to defend his title against Sami Zayn next week on WWE Raw at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network on Monday, October 7 starting at 8:00 pm EST.