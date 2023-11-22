Gunther Recalls Bleeding From Chops By Penta El Zero M

Gunther knows a vicious chop in the ring when he sees (or delivers) it, and he recently credited Penta El Zero M as having some of the hardest in wrestling. The WWE Intercontinental Champion credited Penta as having one of the hardest chops in wrestling during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, recounting a match he had with the AEW star in Germany.

“I was shocked one time I remember I wrestled in Germany back then,” Gunther said (per Wrestling Inc). “I was wrestling Pentagon actually and I chopped him and he chopped me once and I was bleeding right away. It was like, ‘What? What is going on?’:

He continued, “Some of my Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it’s — the movement is a little bit like it’s a whip, if that makes sense. It’s because they chop from overhand, most of them do. That is painful I gotta say.””