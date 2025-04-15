Gunther Recalls William Regal Calling Him About Joining WWE

Gunther recently looked back at William Regal being his initial point of contract with WWE before he joined the company. The World Heavyweight Champion appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and during the conversation he spoke about initially coming on board with the company. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Regal initially calling him: “Mr. Regal called me first. I met him at PWG before. He would always come to PWG.”

on how Regal pitched joining WWE to him: “He just said, ‘Come over, you can make money here.’ [Laughs]. I was still stubborn, ‘No.’ I said no two times. I never saw myself there. I always thought what I got to offer was me. I’m happy to work on myself and improve on myself, but I’m always going to be me. I was never interested in portraying somebody else’s fantasy. I always wanted to do what was right for me to do. With NXT, they gave me the opportunity to do that and stay based in Europe for a little bit.”

On why he eventually agreed: “At the end, it comes down to finances too, at some point. As an athlete, you always want to step up to the next challenge to some degree. I did everything I could for the company in Germany and the indies. There is usually a small window there. New Japan didn’t really move, and there was nothing else. I had an offer from Ring of Honor back then, too. At the end it was, you’re a certain age, and you have to think about your future and where you can make the most money. I had a lot of trust in Hunter and his vision.”