– During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recalled working with Vince McMahon in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on working with Vince McMahon: “I was under Vince for four months and it was a strange work experience. The direction was very confusing. It was hard to figure out what was expected of me. Usually, there is not an issue with that. At the end of the day, everything came around for me. It was lucky in my career in terms of timing. Right place at the right time. (I’ve always been) a Hunter guy. That’s been my whole career in WWE. My directions came from Hunter.”

Ony why it was a confusing time for him: “As a person, I struggle to go along with things if I can’t logically get them. If there’s no objective reason for things then I struggle. I give up quickly. ‘Okay, I don’t want to bother with this.’ Overall, I don’t think it had gotten that far yet. It was just a little bit of a confusing time. I had two conversations with Vince, very brief. It was very hard to get to anything with him.”

On it being a strange experience: “It was a strange work experience. It also might be a background thing, culturally because NXT is run differently with instructions. All the jobs I had, the regular jobs in Germany, it’s as straight forward as it gets. You get told to do all the time and if it’s not done to the highest grade then you get told right away. It’s very different work culture.”

Gunther defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 on Saturday, April 19. The premium live event will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.