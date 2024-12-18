– During today’s WWE Raw on Netflix Kickoff at WWE Headquarters, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther appeared at the event, discussing Logan Paul joining the Raw roster and declaring himself a future world champion.

Gunther said on the former WWE United States Champion, “If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this away from me, if he ever makes to the top of that line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face.” You can view the footage of Gunther at the Kickoff below.

The Ring General most recently defended his title last weekend at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, beating Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match.