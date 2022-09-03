Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title Over Sheamus in Brutal, Hard-Hitting Match at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)

– It was a brutal, hard-fought match, but Sheamus was not able to obtain his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at today’s Clash at the Castle event. Gunther retained his title over Sheamus in the extremely physical, hard-hitting match.

Before the bout started, Gunther came out with the newly reformed Imperium, along with Ludwig Kaiser and the group’s new member, Giovani Vinci. The two competitors beat the absolute hell out of each other in a wild matchup, and Sheamus nearly scored a pinfall after the Celtic Cross on Gunther.

Gunther eventually scored the pinfall with the Lariat to retain the belt. However, after the match, Sheamus received a standing ovation from a very appreciative crowd.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Clash at the Castle coverage here.