GUNTHER Retains Intercontinental Title Against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series

While The Miz put up a bigger fight than anticipated, GUNTHER still retained the Intercontinental title at WWE Survivor Series. At one point, Miz looked to win with a low blow and the skull crushing finale, but GUNTHER kicked out. Likewise, Miz kicked out of GUNTHER’s powerbomb. In the end, GUNTHER applied a Liontamer to get the win. This is notable in that Chris Jericho has the record for most Intercontinental title reigns, something Miz was looking to tie with a win.

GUNTHER’s historic first reign as champion continues. He has held the belt for 534 days after winning it on June 10, 2022.