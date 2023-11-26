wrestling / News
GUNTHER Retains Intercontinental Title Against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series
While The Miz put up a bigger fight than anticipated, GUNTHER still retained the Intercontinental title at WWE Survivor Series. At one point, Miz looked to win with a low blow and the skull crushing finale, but GUNTHER kicked out. Likewise, Miz kicked out of GUNTHER’s powerbomb. In the end, GUNTHER applied a Liontamer to get the win. This is notable in that Chris Jericho has the record for most Intercontinental title reigns, something Miz was looking to tie with a win.
GUNTHER’s historic first reign as champion continues. He has held the belt for 534 days after winning it on June 10, 2022.
How badly does @mikethemiz want the #ICTitle again? THIS badly!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/N66gWiPDmy
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
.@mikethemiz is fighting dirty against @Gunther_AUT in this #ICTitle Match at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/OZVwRWXrcS
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
#AndStill @Gunther_AUT successfully retains his #ICTitle against a tough challenge from @mikethemiz at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/m4omw2M6jZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
