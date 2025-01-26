wrestling / News
GUNTHER Retains at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Defeats Jey Uso
GUNTHER is still the World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight. Uso managed to hit all of his offense, including a superkick and spear, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Ring General. GUNTHER ended up hitting two powerbombs to retain.
GUNTHER has been champion for 176 days after winning it at Summerslam. He is in his first reign.
