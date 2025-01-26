wrestling / News

GUNTHER Retains at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Defeats Jey Uso

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GUNTHER WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

GUNTHER is still the World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight. Uso managed to hit all of his offense, including a superkick and spear, but it wasn’t enough to topple the Ring General. GUNTHER ended up hitting two powerbombs to retain.

GUNTHER has been champion for 176 days after winning it at Summerslam. He is in his first reign.

