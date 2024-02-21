– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed if there are any plans for some women’s wrestlers to join his Imperium stable. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gunther on Imperium possibly adding a women’s wrestler: “There’s no plans for that, no. It’s not a group where it’s like ‘We’ve got to fill those spots. Who do we take?’ It either naturally comes together or it doesn’t come together. I’ve known both of them for a long time now, especially Kaiser.”

On his connection with his stablemates: “I think we’ve known each other since 2009 or 2010. And we’ve traveled everywhere together in Germany, and now we’re doing it again up here. There’s a connection behind it and that’s why we’re doing it. I don’t think…I could not be in a situation like that with somebody that I have no real connection with, on a personal level as well. So there’s not really any plan to that.”

Gunther was in action on last Monday’s WWE Raw, beating Jey Uso to once again defend his Intercontinental Title.