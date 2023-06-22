Gunther Says His NXT UK Run Allowed Him to Grow Into Himself, Talks Ilja Dragunov Match

Gunther got his WWE start in NXT UK, and he recently talked about his development on that brand. The WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared on the Kick Rocks podcast and talked about his time on the now-on-hiatus brand. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his NXT UK run: “I think it was a good time for me to figure out myself even more and grow into myself.”

On his match with Ilja Dragunov in NXT UK: “I think that match with Ilja I had, the first one, I’m not sure if it would’ve gotten that popular if it didn’t happen in an empty arena without any background noise and the noise that audience makes. I think the surroundings of that match made it that much special.”

On being able to develop on the brand: “That was a very important time for me, personally to develop myself even more. I think there was a time then after that where I felt like I outgrew it a little bit then it took a little bit until I arrived on the main roster and since then I’m continuing what I did before.”