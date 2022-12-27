wrestling / News

Gunther, Santos Escobar & More Comment on Madison Square Garden Debuts

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Gunther Image Credit: WWE

Several WWE stars made their Madison Square Garden debuts at last night’s show, and they took to social media to comment. Gunther, Santos Escobar, Ludwig Kaiser, Cruz Del Toro, and Top Dolla all posted to Twitter about working the famed venue for the first time, and you can see their reactions below.

You can see the full results from the show here.

