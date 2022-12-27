wrestling / News
Gunther, Santos Escobar & More Comment on Madison Square Garden Debuts
Several WWE stars made their Madison Square Garden debuts at last night’s show, and they took to social media to comment. Gunther, Santos Escobar, Ludwig Kaiser, Cruz Del Toro, and Top Dolla all posted to Twitter about working the famed venue for the first time, and you can see their reactions below.
MSG pic.twitter.com/FOAdvwZ2Sj
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) December 27, 2022
MSG Debut Dinner pic.twitter.com/KheBsZH5N1
— GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) December 27, 2022
We’ve come a long way ✊🏼#IMPERIUM #TheMatIsSacred pic.twitter.com/0XgCZgbCAg
— 𝐋𝐮𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐠 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@wwe_kaiser) December 27, 2022
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) December 27, 2022
#NuevaFotoDePerfil pic.twitter.com/HSxrZIIbIp
— 𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖟 𝖉𝖊𝖑 𝕿𝖔𝖗𝖔 •The Prestige• (@deltoro_wwe) December 26, 2022
Got a W in the Garden in some 12s like MJ #WWEMSG
For Dis We Tank Gawd 🙏🏽@ZelinaVegaWWE leave me lone plz pic.twitter.com/nTr9NQWCxd
— Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) December 27, 2022