Gunther Says He Didn’t Have Conversations With NJPW Before Going to WWE

Gunther may seem like a perfect fit for NJPW, but he recently explained there were no talks between him and the company before he went to WWE. The World Heavyweight Champion appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about whether there were any conversations with New Japan before he signed with WWE.

“No, not really,” he said (per Fightful). “I guess, in general, the Japanese style of business, they move way slower, especially in the States. ‘I want things, and I want it now.’ They move a bit slower.”

He continued, “It would have happened sooner or later, but it was at the point where I maxed out what I could do before and financially maxed out. ‘I gotta make a move now.’ With NXT, I had a really good feeling. It’s a different environment, and I could be there and exist there and keep growing there without necessarily having to make a step and go on the main roster.”

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.