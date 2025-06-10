Gunther Says He’s Been the Most Dominant Wrestler in WWE Since He Arrived

– WWE has a new World Heavyweight Champion. As noted, Gunther defeated Jey Uso in their rematch last night on WWE Raw, and The Ring General regained the world title. Gunther joined today’s edition of the Raw Recap show to discuss his victory. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

Gunther on his title win catching everyone by surprise: “Thank you (for congratulating me on becoming WWE World Heavyweight Champion). Of course I am. You said it caught everybody by surprise. I don’t know what’s surprising about that. I guess going in, it got perceived as a little bit, like, of a nothing match, just a ‘Mania rematch and everybody was speculating like, Seth Rollins is gonna do something with his briefcase, Goldberg is gonna show up to finally kick my ass.”

On how all those big names are afraid of him: “The reality is when I was World Heavyweight Champion the first time, all those big names, they stayed away from me, and for a very good reason. Because ever since I arrived in this company, I’ve been the most dominant guy around here, and yes, I lost at WrestleMania and yes, I lost to Jey Uso and you know what? Give him credit for that. But this is a marathon, not a sprint and in that case, nobody matches me. Nobody’s got the mental ability, nobody’s got the confidence, nobody’s got the stamina to last that long. It’s only me. I’m competing in my own class.”