Gunther Says Ludwig Kaiser Won’t Turn on Him, They Share Trust

– Speaking to Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed the recent tension he’s had with Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on his relationship with Ludwig Kaiser and how Kaiser won’t turn on him: “It’s unrealistic. Our relationship is based on loyalty. So that’s not gonna happen. I know, it’s hard to grasp for a lot of people. They change their friends like underwear. We’ve been sticking together since day one of our careers. I get why people are excited about it, but it’s unrealistic.”

On not being nervous about anyone taking his title: “I’m not nervous about anybody in the company to be honest, because I know what I can do and I know my skill set. Nevertheless, you’ve got to take them all seriously and never underestimate who you’re facing. So, I take everybody that comes my way very seriously and I approach it that way, but I’m not concerned about anyone.”

Gunther will be competing in the men’s Royal Rumble match later tonight. At least year’s Royal Rumble, he entered No. 1 in the match and lasted all the way until the end. He was eliminated by the No. 30 entrant, Cody Rhodes. The WWE Royal Rumble will be held later tonight at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.