Gunther Sets New Record With WWE Royal Rumble Performance

Gunther broke an impressive WWE Royal Rumble record that has stood for 17 years at Saturday night’s Rumble event. The Intercontinental Champion entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at #1 and lasted all the way to the final two for a total of 71 minutes, surpassing Rey Mysterio’s 62 minute performance during the 2006 Royal Rumble (Mysterio, however, won the match that year). Gunther also tied Cody Rhodes for most eliminations during the match with five.

WWE’s Twitter account highlighted the performance:

“He’s called The Ring General for a reason. From the number 1️⃣ entrant to the final 2️⃣, that was a legendary in-ring showing from the Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT in the Men’s #RoyalRumble Match!👏👏👏”

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble.