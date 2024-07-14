– During a recent interview with The Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Gunther shares his thoughts on stipulations for matches and his views on gimmick matches. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Gunther on working a hardcore match: “If it’s necessary, I guess if I have to, but I would never be the guy that goes up to the boss and be like, ‘Hey, I really want to do a TLC match’ or some other crazy stipulation. I personally like Cage Matches, I think a proper old-school cage match is a really cool attraction, but I feel like a lot of those matches turn into stunt shows at a certain point, where it’s more about who can do the riskiest jump off something instead of, okay, that’s the stipulation we have.”

On working a match with a cage: “Let’s say the cage is involved, and how do we utilize that logically and for everybody to understand and take that and build a story around it. That would be my approach to it, rather than aiming for, ‘What can I do that’s so spectacular that it will be forever in people’s minds?’ I don’t know, that has never been my personal approach. It’s up to every performer themselves, how they approach those things, but yeah, just for the sake of having a spectacular match that has some risky stuff, I would not want to do that.”

At WWE SummerSlam 2024, Gunther will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browsn Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.