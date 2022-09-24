wrestling / News
Gunther vs. Sheamus Rematch Set For WWE Smackdown Season Premiere
Gunther and Sheamus will run it back next month at the WWE Smackdown season premiere. WWE has announced that the two will compete for Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship on the October 7th episode of Smackdown in a rematch of their acclaimed bout at Clash of the Castle.
The match is the first announced for the show. You can see the full announcement below:
Sheamus to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title on the season premiere of SmackDown on Oct. 7
The explosive season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on Oct. 7 will feature a huge title showdown!
Intercontinental Champion Gunther will once again go to war with Sheamus in a highly-anticipated WWE Clash at the Castle title rematch!
The two hard-hitting Europeans fought tooth-and-nail in their historic Premium Live Event matchup. Though The Celtic Warrior did not capture the gold, the incredible ovation he received from the crowd in Cardiff, Wales was a testament to his gritty effort. Now, the WWE Universe and the locker room can’t wait to see the carnage that unfolds in the sequel.
The X-factor of the match will likely be the potential impact of The Brawling Brutes and Imperium. All parties love a good fight, and time will tell if there will be anything left of the blue brand when all is said and done.
Find out who emerges with the workhorse title on the can’t-miss season premiere on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8/7 C on FOX.
