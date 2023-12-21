wrestling / News

GUNTHER Still Wants A Match With Brock Lesnar

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gunther Brock Lesnar WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, GUNTHER said that he was still looking for a match with Brock Lesnar, possibly as soon as Wrestlemania 40. Outside of interacting at the Royal Rumble, the two have not wrestled.

He said: “I don’t know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that but we’ll see but I feel like in the long run the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I’m the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody perfected being an end boss and I got to prove myself with him in the ring too.

