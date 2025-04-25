wrestling / News
Gunther ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Raw Attack On Pat McAfee
April 25, 2025 | Posted by
Gunther has been indefinitely “suspended” due to his assault on Pat McAfee on this week’s WWE Raw. As previously noted, the former World Heavyweight Champion took his frustrations over losing at WrestleMania 41 on first Michael Cole and then McAfee, the latter of whom he choked out. Adam Pearce posted to Twitter on Friday to note that Gunther has’s been fined and indefinitely suspended as a result of his actions.
Pearce added that McAfee will be back on next week’s WWE Raw.
BREAKING: After his attack on @MichaelCole and @PatMcAfeeShow on #WWERaw, @Gunther_AUT has been fined an undisclosed amount and suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/MlXoryvhLJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025
