– During the post-show press conference for last night’s WWE Survivor Series, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed his successful title defense against former champion The Miz. Below are some highlights from the presser (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gunther on beating The Miz: “Putting everything aside, I think I can be very satisfied with today because I’ve been in the ring with a two-time Grand Slam Champion, somebody that is around forever here. It was a challenge for me because I mentioned it before, I’m not the typical Superstar that is made out of the WWE mold, so I wanted to have that challenge. I told him last week I don’t think he belongs in the ring, in the sport, but I think he proved today that he does.”

On building his legacy: “After tonight there shouldn’t be any questions about it anymore. I don’t compare myself to others, I am here to build my legacy, to do it my way and I am here to compare myself with myself, that’s my biggest concern.”

Gunther is now the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in the title lineage’s history.