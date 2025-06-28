Gunther Says Things Are ‘Good’ Between Him and Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther hasn’t been working with Ludwig Kaiser on WWE TV for a while, but he says things are still good with them. The two haven’t working together as Imperium since around the time that Giovanni Vinci was released in February and outside of a cameo on this week’s Raw, Kaiser hasn’t been seen on TV since before WrestleMania 41. Gunther was on the Masked Man Show and during the conversation he was asked about how things are between the two.

“Oh, very good,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “We just been to Italy last week. We were invited — at a friend’s wedding. It’s very nice. It’s all good.”

Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg on the July 12th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.