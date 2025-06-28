wrestling / News
Gunther Says Things Are ‘Good’ Between Him and Ludwig Kaiser
June 27, 2025 | Posted by
Gunther hasn’t been working with Ludwig Kaiser on WWE TV for a while, but he says things are still good with them. The two haven’t working together as Imperium since around the time that Giovanni Vinci was released in February and outside of a cameo on this week’s Raw, Kaiser hasn’t been seen on TV since before WrestleMania 41. Gunther was on the Masked Man Show and during the conversation he was asked about how things are between the two.
“Oh, very good,” Gunther said (per Fightful). “We just been to Italy last week. We were invited — at a friend’s wedding. It’s very nice. It’s all good.”
Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg on the July 12th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback Says He Spoke To Kevin Owens, Admits He Jumped To Conclusions Over Podcast Comments
- Backstage Rumor on Karrion Kross Refusing To Take Back Bumps, Producers Reportedly Deny the Issue
- Roman Reigns Joins Legendary’s Street Fighter as Akuma, Stars Opposite Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, & 50 Cent
- Backstage Update on Rumored WWE Return of Roman Reigns