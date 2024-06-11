wrestling / News
Gunther Thinks His Ring Style Is Somewhat Similar To The Undertaker’s
Gunther recently spoke with Keith Whittier on the Witty Whittier podcast where he discussed his interactions with The Undertaker. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):
On being around The Undertaker: “I mean, that’s great, obviously,” he began. “Like you said, the feedback of the fans is what dictates our journey, how successful that’s going to be, but I guess for every professional, it’s always something else when it comes from up here or a colleague. It’s nice to hear those nice things and I chat with him sometimes when we run into each other at a WrestleMania or something.
On their styles being similar: “The style he worked for his career, I think it’s not that far off that he would be positive towards me because I think it’s somewhat similar,” he added.
