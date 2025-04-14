GUNTHER Thinks Logan Paul Is A Great Addition To WWE

Despite their contrasting approaches to wrestling, Gunther, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has voiced his positive opinion of Logan Paul.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani (per Fightful), Gunther acknowledged Paul as a “great addition” to the WWE roster. He praised Paul’s athleticism and quick learning ability in the ring, despite their differing levels of dedication to the craft.

“I have no bad experience with Logan. I think he’s a great addition for us. Crazy athlete and he picked it up very quick. I don’t think his aspirations are to be the best wrestler in the world. He’s very successful on his own, but he has an obvious passion. He comitted to being with us and it’s a great addition. I get there is senitment from outsiders. When you get offered a private jet and locke room, none of you would turn it down. Let’s be honest.”